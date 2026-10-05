Karti P Chidambaram seeks extension of Northeast trains to Kanniyakumari

In letters to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP has proposed extending the New Tinsukia–Tambaram and Silghat Town–Tambaram Express services to Kanniyakumari via Villupuram, Tiruchy and Madurai. He has also sought to extend the Howrah–Tiruchy Express to Kanniyakumari and increase its frequency from twice a week to daily.

It would give passengers from parts of Northeast India and eastern India more direct rail links to southern Tamil Nadu, without having to end their journey at Tambaram or Tiruchy and arrange onward travel separately.