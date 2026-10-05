Karti P Chidambaram seeks extension of Northeast trains to Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram has sought extensions of several long-distance trains to Kanniyakumari, including services linking Tamil Nadu with the Northeast.
In letters to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP has proposed extending the New Tinsukia–Tambaram and Silghat Town–Tambaram Express services to Kanniyakumari via Villupuram, Tiruchy and Madurai. He has also sought to extend the Howrah–Tiruchy Express to Kanniyakumari and increase its frequency from twice a week to daily.
It would give passengers from parts of Northeast India and eastern India more direct rail links to southern Tamil Nadu, without having to end their journey at Tambaram or Tiruchy and arrange onward travel separately.
In another proposal, he has sought to extend the Chennai Central–New Jalpaiguri Express to Agartala and Kanniyakumari, creating a direct rail link between Tripura and southern TN. The requests come alongside demands for better services at Thirumayam railway station in his constituency.
The MP has sought a halt for the Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram Express at the station, citing the needs of students, employees, business travellers and pilgrims. He has also called for Platform 1 at Thirumayam to be extended to around 540 metres to accommodate 24-coach trains. The MP has requested an inspection of the station to assess passenger amenities, accessibility and safety.