With shoppers thronging the wholesale market ahead of the festival on November 24, other jasmine varieties -- Pichipoo and Mullai -- were sold at Rs 1,000 per kg each.

Among other varieties, white arali (oleander) was priced at Rs 400 per kg, while red arali and rose sold at Rs 300 per kg each. Sevvanthi (chrysanthemum) and sampangi (tuberose) fetched Rs 250 per kg each, paneer rose Rs 150 per kg, and sendu malli (marigold) Rs 70 per kg. Lotus was sold at Rs 35 per piece.