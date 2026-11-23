MADURAI: Surging festival demand ahead of 'Karthigai Deepam', combined with reduced arrivals due to cold weather and mist has driven up flower prices at the Mattuthavani Integrated Flower Market Complex here, with the famed Madurai Malli (jasmine) selling at Rs 2,500 per kg on Monday.
With shoppers thronging the wholesale market ahead of the festival on November 24, other jasmine varieties -- Pichipoo and Mullai -- were sold at Rs 1,000 per kg each.
Among other varieties, white arali (oleander) was priced at Rs 400 per kg, while red arali and rose sold at Rs 300 per kg each. Sevvanthi (chrysanthemum) and sampangi (tuberose) fetched Rs 250 per kg each, paneer rose Rs 150 per kg, and sendu malli (marigold) Rs 70 per kg. Lotus was sold at Rs 35 per piece.
The market receives daily supplies from several parts of Madurai district, including Vadipatti, Palamedu, Alanganallur, Chathirapatti, Melur, Kottampatti, Thiruparankundram, and Thirumangalam, as well as from neighbouring districts such as Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, and Sivaganga.
Tonnes of flowers from Madurai are also exported by air to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and other Arab countries.
Traders told PTI Videos that lower yields and reduced arrivals caused by prevailing mist and cold conditions have driven the price surge, adding that the elevated rates are likely to hold in the coming days due to consecutive auspicious wedding dates.