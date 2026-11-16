Small onions cross Rs 200 per kg in Chennai as supply shortage pushes prices up

CHENNAI: Small onion prices have crossed Rs 200 per kg in Chennai's retail markets, with reduced arrivals at the Koyambedu wholesale market pushing prices higher and causing concern among consumers.
According to a Maalaimalar report, small onions, which were sold at up to Rs 150 per kg in the wholesale market last week, saw another increase on Monday, touching Rs 180 per kg depending on the variety. Retail shops at Koyambedu are selling them at Rs 200 per kg, while supermarkets in other parts of the city have priced them as high as Rs 250 per kg.
Several other vegetables have also become costlier due to lower arrivals. Broad beans and drumsticks are selling at Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market, while beans and fine cluster beans are priced at Rs 70 per kg. Big onions are selling at up to Rs 65 per kg, depending on the variety, while Ujala brinjals and bitter gourds are priced at Rs 60 per kg. Overall, the prices of green vegetables have increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg compared to last week.
With small onion prices continuing to rise, several hotels have considerably reduced their usage. While big onions are selling at around Rs 80 per kg in retail markets, the rising cost of small onions, a staple in everyday cooking, has added to the burden on households.
Explaining the price rise, wholesale trader Karthik said Koyambedu market usually receives around 100 tonnes of small onions daily through eight to 10 lorries from Tiruchy, Perambalur, Coimbatore and Salem.
However, widespread rainfall has severely affected production, resulting in a sharp decline in arrivals. Over the past few days, the market has been receiving only around 20 tonnes daily through two lorries, leading to a shortage and a steady increase in prices.
He added that small onion prices are likely to rise further in the coming days. Harvesting of the currently cultivated crop is expected to begin as scheduled in the Tamil month of Thai, provided there is no further rain-related damage. Prices are likely to gradually decline only after the new harvest reaches the market, he said.