Small onions cross Rs 200 per kg in Chennai as supply shortage pushes prices up

Vegetable prices rise amid reduced arrivals at Koyambedu market

Several other vegetables have also become costlier due to lower arrivals. Broad beans and drumsticks are selling at Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market, while beans and fine cluster beans are priced at Rs 70 per kg. Big onions are selling at up to Rs 65 per kg, depending on the variety, while Ujala brinjals and bitter gourds are priced at Rs 60 per kg. Overall, the prices of green vegetables have increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg compared to last week.

With small onion prices continuing to rise, several hotels have considerably reduced their usage. While big onions are selling at around Rs 80 per kg in retail markets, the rising cost of small onions, a staple in everyday cooking, has added to the burden on households.