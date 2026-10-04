Karnataka woman ineligible for Tamil Nadu’s gold-ring scheme, clarifies health department

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Sunday clarified that a Karnataka woman who delivered her baby at the Karaikudi Government Headquarters Hospital was not eligible for benefits under the State government’s ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ (maternal uncle gold ring) scheme.
In a statement, the Directorate said documentary verification established that S Uma Maheswari was from Karnataka. She had come to her mother’s house for delivery and underwent a Caesarean section at the Karaikudi government hospital on September 17, 2026.
The department said she received all medical treatment free of cost and was provided adequate postnatal care following the delivery.
It said Uma Maheswari was informed at the time of her discharge from the hospital on September 29 that she was not eligible to avail herself of the benefits under the ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme.
The clarification was issued after the department verified her documents and established her State of origin, according to the statement.
The Directorate stressed that her ineligibility for the gold-ring scheme did not affect the maternity services provided to her at the government hospital. She received the Caesarean procedure as well as postnatal medical care without charge, it said.
The clarification comes amid attention over the scheme’s eligibility criteria, with the health department reiterating that the woman was provided free medical care despite not qualifying for the gold-ring benefit.