Karnataka increases discharge, inflow at Hogenakkal falls rises to 12,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The release of water to Hogenakkal falls in Dharmapuri district suddenly surged to 12,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Saturday morning from 5,000 cusecs till the previous night after neighbouring Karnataka increased discharge from its reservoirs.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Cauvery river in Karnataka, the water discharge from the dams in Karnataka has been increased to 10,000 cusecs, said a Thanthi TV report.