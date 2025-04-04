Karl Marx statue for Chennai, Mookkaiah memorial for Usilampatti: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a statue of Karl Marx will be installed in Chennai, while a grand memorial (Manimandapam) will be constructed in Usilampatti to honour veteran leader PK Mookkaiah Thevar.

Speaking in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said, "This Dravidian model government seeks to honour Karl Marx, the revolutionary who gave the world the battle cry—'Workers of the world, unite!' His philosophy of communism empowered the working class with the belief that they have nothing to lose and a world to gain. Marx's intellectual contributions shaped global revolutions and continue to inspire movements for social justice."

Highlighting Marx’s deep insights on India, he said, "Marx wrote that India, shaped by its diverse races, religions, and governments, will one day be revived. It was Periyar who first translated The Communist Manifesto into Tamil, in 1931."

The CM asserted that Chennai, a city with a century-old trade union movement, was the ideal location for the Marx statue.

Stalin also paid tributes to Mookkaiah Thevar, recalling his role as a fearless leader, his electoral victories, and his efforts against the Katchatheevu Accord.

"He was a relentless advocate for the Thevar community's education. To honour his contributions, our government will construct a memorial in Usilampatti," he announced.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran welcomed the decision, urging the government to ensure the memorial reflects Thevar's enduring legacy.

PMK welcomes Marx statue

PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the state government's announcement of installing a statue of Karl Marx in Chennai. Ramadoss issued a statement lauding the decision and calling the move a befitting tribute to the Russian-born comrade of labourers. "The PMK paid its tributes to Karl Marx 18 years ago. A statue has been erected in the party office in Thailapuram. The statue was inaugurated in 2007 by D Raja, national secretary of the CPI," he said.