Kanniyakumari woman dies by suicide a month after boyfriend's death

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide in Colachel in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday (August 5), exactly a month after her boyfriend took his own life.

The deceased, Vidhya, a resident of Ganesapuram, worked at a coir factory and lived with her ageing mother and brother. She was reportedly in a relationship with her colleague Arun, who was from Marthandam, and the two wished to get married. However, when Arun's relatives refused to approve their union, he allegedly died by suicide on July 5.

Vidhya had reportedly been in a state of depression since then. On Tuesday morning, she went into the restroom but did not come out for a long time. Her family, growing suspicious, broke open the door to find that she had died by suicide.

Despite being rushed to the Colachel Government Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Kulachal police have registered a case and sent her body for autopsy to the Aasaripallam Government Hospital.





Trigger Warning

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app