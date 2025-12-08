Kanniyakumari rubber workers oppose outside tappers

MADURAI: Rubber workers in parts of Kanniyakumari district have opposed the move to allow outsiders to tap rubber trees, citing that their livelihoods would be affected.

M Valsakumar, general secretary, CITU Estate Workers Union, Kanniyakumari district, on Sunday, said the Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited has entered into a contract allowing outsiders for rubber tapping and several traditional workers tend to lose their jobs.

Kanniyakumari district has four rubber divisions comprising Keeriparai, Manalodai, Chittar and Kodayar with eight units operational under the control of the government. Since the beginning of December, around 5,000 rubber trees on 18 hectares at Keeriparai have been handed to outsiders.

In protest against this, the workforce in Keeriparai abstained from work, and 88 workers, who did not turn up on December 2, were dismissed by the corporation. Condemning this, the rubber workers led by N Thalavai Sundaram, Kanniyakumari MLA, are planning a hunger strike on December 15, he said.