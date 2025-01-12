Kanniyakumari glass bridge to be closed for 2 days for maintenance

CHENNAI: The glass bridge in Kanniyakumari, the first ever such structure in India that was a hit among tourists, will be closed for two days for maintenance work.

According to a Thanthi TV report, tourists will not be allowed on the glass bridge until January 13 (Monday). By then the maintenance work is expected to be completed.

The state-of-the-art glass fibre bridge, connecting Thiruvalluvar Statue to Vivekananda Rock Memorial, was unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 30.

The new bridge was constructed to enhance tourism infrastructure and provide an enriching experience for visitors.