Kanniyakumari GH works on fast lane: Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Medical infrastructure upgrades at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam are almost complete and are expected to be inaugurated within a month, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday after inspecting the site.

The State approved the projects at Rs 23.50 crore.

He said Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system continues to offer quality services through welfare schemes. Under the ‘Nalam Kaakum Stalin’ initiative, 8,82,950 people have undergone free whole-body screening at 561 medical camps statewide.

In Kanniyakumari district alone, 26,729 patients benefited from 15 camps, while 35,721 differently abled persons received welfare identity cards across the State.