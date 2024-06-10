Begin typing your search...

Kanniyakumari Collector warns fishermen of high sea waves

According to the Fisheries Department, the weather warning is applicable to the fishermen off the Gulf of Mannar and the south coast of Tamil Nadu

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2024 6:12 PM GMT
Representative Image

MADURAI: Fishermen, who rely on country boat fishing, have been advised not to venture into sea, which is likely to be rough on two days as predicted by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and National Disaster Management Authority.

Moreover, people living in close proximity to the seashore have been asked to remain cautious as they were warned of high sea waves, Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Fisheries Department, the weather warning is applicable to the fishermen off the Gulf of Mannar and the south coast of Tamil Nadu.

Currently, ban on fishing by mechanized boats remains in force along the East coast of Tamil Nadu from April 15 to June 14 and a similar ban on fishing along West coast also remains in effect from June 1and continues till July 31, sources said

