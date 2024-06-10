'Kallakadal' warning: Tamil Nadu fishermen advised to stay off sea due to rough weather conditions

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued an advisory warning fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions ('Kallakkadal') along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar. Experts describe 'Kallakkadal' as a phenomenon where the normally calm sea suddenly turns turbulent without any prior indication, causing impact along the coast.

In Kanniyakumari, sea waves are expected to rise between 2.3 and 2.6 metres. Similarly, in Ramanathapuram district, waves may reach heights of up to 2.7 to 3 metres. In Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, waves could rise between up to 2.4 and 2.7 metres.

This warning is in effect until 11:30 PM tomorrow, according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

Squally weather and strong winds have been forecast for the Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar between June 10 and 14.

June 10:

• Gulf of Mannar: Squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph

• South Tamil Nadu Coast and Comorin Area: Wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph

June 11 to 12:

• Gulf of Mannar: Continued squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph

• Tamil Nadu Coast and Comorin Area: Wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph

June 13 and 14:

• Tamil Nadu Coast and Gulf of Mannar: Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph