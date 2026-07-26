Kannada outfit's protest: Tamil Nadu buses halted at Hosur border

CHENNAI: Buses travelling from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka have been stopped at the Hosur border bus stand as a precautionary measure ahead of a protest by Kannada organisations over the Cauvery water dispute, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The move has left passengers facing considerable inconvenience, while buses travelling from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu continue to operate as usual.
Passengers travelling from Hosur to Karnataka are using town buses to reach the Tamil Nadu border, from where they take autos to Attibele and continue their journey to Bengaluru. Meanwhile, cars and goods vehicles are being allowed to pass through the border as usual. A heavy police presence has also been deployed along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border as a precaution.
The Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has continued for several years. Tensions have also intensified over Karnataka's proposed construction of a new dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the project, while farmers in the state have also been protesting against Karnataka's plans.