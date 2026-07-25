Will never allow constructing Mekedatu, assures TN Minister Vinoth

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Vinoth said the TVK government would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's Cauvery water rights. "We will never allow Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam. The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on August 3 to reiterate Tamil Nadu's stand and secure the State's due share of Cauvery water despite Karnataka citing poor rainfall and water scarcity," he said.

Meanwhile, delta farmers urged the Chief Minister to firmly oppose the Mekedatu project during the talks. Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, appealed to Vijay to raise the Nethravathi-Hemavathi project proposed by late Karnataka engineer Dr Bhavani Sankar.