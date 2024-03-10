Kanimozhi to contest from Thoothukudi again: Reports

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi would once again contest from Thoothukudi since no one else filed nomination for the constituency.



Interview of potential candidates is being conducted by DMK chief MK Stalin at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Earlier, Kanimozhi expressed interest to fight from the coastal district to party general secretary Duraimurugan.

The long-drawn seat sharing talks concluded on Saturday with DMK contesting in 21 seats; Congress in 10; two seats each for VCK, CPI and CPM; one seat each for KMDK, IUML and MDMK. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam came to a compromise settling for a Rajya Sabha seat.