Lok Sabha polls: Stalin conducts interview of potential candidates

CHENNAI: Without any delay, DMK has begun interviewing potential candidates a day after finalising seat-sharing with allies.



DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had earlier said, party chief and CM MK Stalin would conduct interview of MP ticket applicants from 9 am on March 10.

Accordingly, Stalin has been screening applicants since morning. Sources in the DMK claim 2,590 applications have been received.

The long-drawn seat sharing talks concluded on Saturday with DMK contesting in 21 seats; Congress in 10; two seats each for VCK, CPI and CPM; one seat each for KMDK, IUML and MDMK. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam came to a compromise settling for a Rajya Sabha seat.