Caste crimes & murders go unchecked, says DMK

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi criticised the government over the alleged caste discrimination faced by a 15-year-old student in Coimbatore, who died by suicide. He demanded action against all those allegedly responsible for the incident.

In a statement, Udhayanidhi said the student had faced caste-based discrimination after being asked about his food habits, wrongly objecting to his beef consumption. He alleged that the discrimination had led to the student's death.

Udhayanidhi urged the TVK-led government to ensure that schools did not become places where caste discrimination prevailed. He also called for action against those allegedly involved in the incident.