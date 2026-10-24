Caste crimes & murders go unchecked, says DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday condemned the crime incidents in Coimbatore and Sathankulam, with party leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi criticising the TVK-led government over the alleged caste discrimination and a murder.
DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi criticised the government over the alleged caste discrimination faced by a 15-year-old student in Coimbatore, who died by suicide. He demanded action against all those allegedly responsible for the incident.
In a statement, Udhayanidhi said the student had faced caste-based discrimination after being asked about his food habits, wrongly objecting to his beef consumption. He alleged that the discrimination had led to the student's death.
Udhayanidhi urged the TVK-led government to ensure that schools did not become places where caste discrimination prevailed. He also called for action against those allegedly involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi condemned the murder of Mary Ragila at her house in Sathankulam by unidentified persons. Kanimozhi said that despite the Chief Minister's assurance that everyone would be provided security, people were increasingly facing an atmosphere of insecurity.
"The government has failed to fulfil its election promises and is focusing on criticising the previous administration. It has also failed to fulfil its promise to reduce alcohol consumption and has not adequately addressed crimes associated with alcohol abuse," she said.