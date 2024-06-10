Kanimozhi appointed as DMK Parliamentary party leader comprising both Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi could be the prominent face of the DMK in Delhi henceforth.

On Monday, Kanimozhi was appointed as the leader of DMK Parliamentary Party comprising both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Monday stunned onlookers by appointing Kanimozhi as the leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, overlooking party treasurer T R Baalu who would only be the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Central Chennai MP and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran was appointed DMK deputy leader of the Lok Sabha.

According to a release issued by the DMK in the name of Stalin late Monday, party deputy general secretary and former union minister A Raja would be the DMK whip in the Lok Sabha.

Party propaganda secretary Tiruchy Siva would continue to be the DMK leader in the Rajya Sabha, while LPF general secretary P Shanmugham would be his deputy.

Senior advocate P Wilson would be the DMK whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Another propaganda secretary S Jegathrakshakan has been appointed treasurer of DMK for both houses.