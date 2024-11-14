Kanimozhi abroad, will share dais soon in Thoothukudi, Udhayanidhi rebuffs talks of rift

MADURAI: The absence of DMK’s Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi in her constituency when the newly elevated Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the coastal district hogged the limelight on Thursday relegating other official events of the day.

Even as the Dy CM had hectic meetings with officials from various departments to review the progress in the implementation of various special schemes in the district, the reporters were more keen on knowing the reason behind the absence of DMK’s deputy general secretary at the review meetings.

Udhayanidhi brushed aside the speculations rife over Kanimozhi’s absence saying she had gone abroad for a pressing work. I have come here after interacting with her in Chennai he said. “In another ten to fifteen days, we will share dais in an event in Thoothukudi,” the DMK sports wing secretary cleared the air, responding to queries from the media, putting to rest talks of her being sidelined.

Udhayanidhi told reporters that as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, meetings were being conducted in districts to check the progress in the implementation of special schemes. During the meeting, he set a deadline for officials to complete schemes and was asked not to skip the time frame.

The Deputy Chief Minister also extended welfare measures to the tune of Rs 206.47 crore to 7,893 beneficiaries during his Thoothukudi visit.