Kancheepuram traffic grinds to a halt for over five hours amid staff shortage

CHENNAI: Severe traffic congestion brought several parts of Kancheepuram to a standstill for more than five hours on Friday (October 2) as a shortage of traffic police personnel left key roads struggling to cope with the holiday rush.
The congestion was reported from 7 am to 1 pm on Gandhi Jayanthi, with vehicles queuing up on major roads and pedestrians finding it difficult to move through crowded streets. The long weekend and the influx of visitors from neighbouring districts added to the traffic volume.
Kancheepuram, known as the City of Temples and the Silk City, attracts large numbers of devotees, tourists and shoppers throughout the year. The arrival of employees working in multinational companies, wedding functions, auspicious occasions and temple festivals also contributes to the growing traffic in the district headquarters.
The four Raja Veedhis, Kamarajar Street, Nellukara Street, Gandhi Road, Mettu Street and Salai Street are among the key stretches that witness heavy vehicular movement.
Residents and social activists attributed the worsening congestion to the absence of a traffic police inspector for several months and inadequate personnel deployment.
According to them, the city requires at least 24 traffic police personnel to regulate vehicle movement, but only seven are currently available.
The situation was further aggravated near the bus stand entrance on Kamarajar Road, where autorickshaws were allegedly parked indiscriminately and passengers picked up without proper regulation. Autorickshaws stopping in the middle of roads and vehicles parked along road margins have also obstructed the movement of pedestrians and other motorists.
Residents and social activists have urged the district administration to take immediate measures to ease congestion, remove encroachments on major roads and deploy additional traffic police personnel according to the city's requirements.
Meanwhile, police sources said Kancheepuram had been upgraded to municipal corporation status, but its police administration continued to function as the Kancheepuram district police. Steps were being taken to upgrade it to a city police commissionerate, they said.
The traffic situation is expected to be addressed through the deployment of additional personnel and officers once the proposed upgrade is completed, police sources added.