Kancheepuram traffic grinds to a halt for over five hours amid staff shortage

The four Raja Veedhis, Kamarajar Street, Nellukara Street, Gandhi Road, Mettu Street and Salai Street are among the key stretches that witness heavy vehicular movement.

Residents and social activists attributed the worsening congestion to the absence of a traffic police inspector for several months and inadequate personnel deployment.

According to them, the city requires at least 24 traffic police personnel to regulate vehicle movement, but only seven are currently available.

The situation was further aggravated near the bus stand entrance on Kamarajar Road, where autorickshaws were allegedly parked indiscriminately and passengers picked up without proper regulation. Autorickshaws stopping in the middle of roads and vehicles parked along road margins have also obstructed the movement of pedestrians and other motorists.