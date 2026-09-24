GCTP's diversion experiment chokes Rajiv Gandhi Salai, reverses changes

While OMR is prone to slow-moving traffic, several commuters said that Wednesday was one of the worst days to drive on OMR because of the hasty changes implemented by GCTP.

The GCTP announced the changes for September 23 on its social media page only on Tuesday night, throwing regular commuters off guard.

The new changes prohibited three U-turns on the OMR—the U-turn near Geetham Restaurant, the U-turn near BSR Mall and the U-turn near World Trade Centre.