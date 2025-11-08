Kancheepuram residents protest by planting saplings on neglected road

CHENNAI: The residents of Kancheepuram protested by planting paddy saplings on a slushy, waterlogged road to express their anger and draw the authorities' attention to the neglected, severely damaged road.

The residents alleged that Kavarai Street, Second Lane, in Thirukalimedu, Kancheepuram, has been filled with mud and waterlogged for the past few weeks. The situation worsened after heavy rains turned the entire stretch into a mess, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians, especially school children, to pass through.

Residents reported that many children slipped and fell while navigating through the pathway to school, often returning home with their uniforms spoiled by mud. Some students even stopped attending school due to the unsafe conditions, they pointed out. Despite repeated complaints, residents said the authorities had taken no effective measures to fix the road.

In such a backdrop, dozens of residents, frustrated by inaction, gathered on the slushy road on Friday and began planting paddy saplings in the mud, mocking the road's condition.

The protesters also blocked traffic, chanting slogans and demanding that the road be immediately repaired. Pointing out that the area is the Deputy Mayor's own ward, the agitators asked if a road coming under the deputy mayor's ward is in bad shape, what can be expected in the rest of the city?

Soon, the Kancheepuram Taluk police team arrived at the spot and held peace talks with the protestors. Later, the corporation officials also arrived and assured that immediate steps would be taken to remove the water and lay temporary gravel to make the road passable.

Officials also promised that full road restoration work would begin within the next two days. Following this assurance, residents agreed to end their protest.