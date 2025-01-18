Kancheepuram police grant permission, Vijay to meet Parandur anti-airport protesters on January 20

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police has granted permission to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to visit Ekanapuram village on January 20 to meet local residents who are protesting against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport.

It may be noted that the police denied permission – or revoked the permission granted – to the BJP, PMK, and Puthiya Thamizhagam, and anti-corruption outfit Arappor Iyakkam to hold protest meets.

On Friday, party general secretary N Anand inspected the venue and also held discussions with the protesters to reiterate the party's support for their cause.

Earlier on Pongal day, TVK functionaries Ayyanathan and Jagatheesan visited the village and met the agitating villagers.

