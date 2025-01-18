TVK’s Vijay to hit Parandur Ground Zero; will meet protesters

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), party president and popular actor Vijay is all set to hit the ground for the first time at Ekanapuram, the epicentre of the protracted protest against Parandur greenfield airport.

The nascent party is aiming to hold an event in Ekanapuram on January 19 or 20 during which Vijay will meet the protesters who have been staging agitations since the proposal to set up the second airport for Chennai was cleared in August 2022.

However, it remains to be seen if the authorities would grant permission for the event.

It may be noted that the police denied permission – or revoked the permission granted – to the BJP, PMK, and Puthiya Thamizhagam, and anti-corruption outfit Arappor Iyakkam to hold protest meets.

That has not prevented TVK from preparing the grounds for the meeting – quite literally.

In the run-up to Vijay's visit, the protesters have begun clearing a five-acre vacant land near the Ambedkar statue in Ekanapuram where the meeting is expected to be held.

On Friday, party general secretary N Anand inspected the venue and also held discussions with the protesters to reiterate the party's support for their cause.

Earlier on Pongal day, TVK functionaries Ayyanathan and Jagatheesan visited the village and met the agitating villagers.

"We have submitted a petition to the Head of State Police Force and Kancheepuram SP seeking permission and protection for Vijay's visit. However, the police are yet to grant permission, stating that the representation is under consideration. We will soon approach the Kancheepuram Collector regarding this," said a party leader.

Despite the uncertainty, the protesters are optimistic about Vijay's visit, which they believe would provide a significant boost to their agitation.

On the other hand, the TVK stands to gain traction among the people and also media space, as both outcomes – Vijay meeting the villagers and being denied permission – have equal campaign value.

