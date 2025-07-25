Kancheepuram Insta star, lover get jail till death for killing her two kids

CHENNAI: Her son was six, and the daughter was even younger, four. But blinded by infatuation for the man with whom she was having an extramarital affair, the tender age of the kids did not prevent the young mother from murdering her children, one by one; a crime so horrific that the trial court in Kancheepuram said life imprisonment was insufficient, that they need to spend the rest of their natural lives behind bars.

Abirami, now 32, a local social media star known as ‘Biryani Abirami’ for her obsession with food, began an affair with Meenatchisundaram (35), a delivery man of a biriyani shop frequented by the family. When their affair was exposed, Meenatchisundaram allegedly pressured Abirami to eliminate her family.

In September 2018, Abirami mixed sleeping pills in the milk and served it to her husband Vijay, son Ajay (6), and daughter Karnika (4). The girl died, but her sibling and father survived. The next morning, she smothered the drowsy son with a pillow. She then hid the bodies of the children and waited for Vijay to return from work.

After he got late coming home, something changed in Abirami’s mind, and the plan was abandoned. Instead, she met Meenatchisundaram, pawned her wedding chain, and fled with him to Kanniyakumari. Vijay discovered the bodies the next day and alerted police. Soon, the couple were nabbed.

During the trial, she pleaded with the Principal Sessions Court, Kancheepuram to show leniency, citing the seven years that she spent in jail and that she had aged parents to take care of. But that did not help. Delivering the verdict on Thursday, judge Pa U Chemmal said, "Life imprisonment alone is insufficient... They must remain in prison for their natural lives." They were sentenced to three consecutive life sentences under different sections, in addition to a fine of Rs 15,000.

The judge also reprimanded the Kundrathur inspector for delay in production of the accused, dismissing the officer's excuse about his child's health as unacceptable. He also pulled up the police for bringing her to the court with her face covered by a shawl, noting that it posed a suicide risk.