Kancheepuram: Furious over Insta addiction, man slashes wife to death

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife at their home near Padappai in Kancheepuram district on Sunday after an argument reportedly triggered by her excessive mobile phone use.

According to the police, Gangadharan and his wife, Nandhini (29), had been married for 12 years and lived with their two sons, aged 9 and 7, in Salamangalam village. Gangadharan, a load-van driver, was usually away from home.

The neighbours told police that the couple often quarrelled over Nandhini’s frequent use of Instagram and what he perceived as an addiction to her mobile phone.

On Sunday, when Gangadharan was at home, he allegedly confronted Nandhini for spending time on her phone instead of with him. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, he is said to have assaulted her and then slashed her throat with a kitchen knife.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house, restrained Gangadharan and took Nandhini to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Investigators said the accused had also been suspicious that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship. Gangadharan was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.