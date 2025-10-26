Kancheepuram farmers flag fertiliser shortage, lack of will to stop wild animal attacks on farms

CHENNAI: Farmers from Kancheepuram have sought the government's intervention to end fertiliser shortages and take efforts to stop wild animals from marauding crops at a grievance meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday.



They raised the issues with the district Collector, Kalaiselvi Mohan, saying that urea was not available in government shops and that private traders were hoarding thousands of bags and selling them at high prices.



They lamented that no action was taken despite repeated complaints over wild animals damaging crops.



They sought efforts to control attacks by wild boars and monkeys. Even the Collector's orders to fix the problems are ignored by officials, especially foresters, they complained.