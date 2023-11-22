Kancheepuram collector orders demolition of govt school water tank

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district collector ordered the demolition of the water tank in the Uthiramerur government middle school in which a rotten egg was found on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the noon meal staff who are working in the Government middle school in Thiruvandavar village in Uthiramerur noticed a foul smell coming from the water tank.

Initially, they thought it was human faeces but later the officials when inspecting the tank found that a rotten egg was inside the tank and it caused the bad smell.

However, on Wednesday the Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan ordered the demolition of the concrete water tank.

The tank was mostly unused by the staff as there was a another plastic tank.

Following that officials on Wednesday demolished the old tank and made sure that there were no problems in the other water tank of the school.

The school is now relying on the plastic tank for drinking and other purposes.