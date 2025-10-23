Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu flooded; sewage mixed rainwater stagnates in many parts

Chennai: Heavy rain has flooded several areas in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. This has led to rainwater mixing with sewage, causing stagnation due to inadequate drainage maintenance before the monsoon.

On Thumbavanam Arunachalam Street in Kancheepuram, nearly two feet of sewage-contaminated rainwater inundated the area and entered houses.

Residents said they had repeatedly complained to municipal officials both in person and over the phone, but no action had been taken. Frustrated, they staged a unique protest by placing chairs in the dirty water, sitting on them, and refusing to leave until the authorities responded. Members of the BJP joined the protest, shouting slogans against the Corporation and the government.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the residents. Heated exchanges ensued, with protesters pointing out that every house on the street was flooded with sewage water, posing serious health risks. “Our homes are filled with sewage water. If the police arrest us, at least we’ll be safe in the station,” one resident said.

Police later informed them that municipal workers had been instructed to clear the stagnant water immediately. Following this assurance, the residents withdrew their protest.

Meanwhile, in Chengalpattu, the Nandivaram-Guduvanchery lake, which spans about 120 acres, overflowed due to continuous heavy rainfall. The excess water flooded several residential areas, including Amudham Colony, Ambika Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal Nagar, Udayasuriyan Nagar, and Vishnu Priya Nagar, affecting over 4,000 houses, including many apartment complexes.

District Collector S Sneha visited the affected areas on Wednesday and instructed officials to divert the excess water safely and remove encroachments obstructing water flow. She also directed that preventive measures be taken to stop water from entering residential zones.

Residents said flooding has been a perennial issue every monsoon for the past 10 years. “Officials visit every year, but no permanent solution has been provided,” they said.