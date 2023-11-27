Kanavu Asiriyar Thittam: 380 teachers selected across TN

CHENNAI: Under the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar Thittam’ for the year 2023, nearly 380 teachers have been selected for the title across Tamil Nadu. The selection was done through a meticulous three-tiered evaluation.

The process commenced with the preliminary exam, where 8,096 teachers engaged in an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) test. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released the list of selected teachers officially in Krishnagiri recently.

As per the department data, the list comprises a total of 380 teachers, 255 female teachers and 125 male teachers. Here, 380 teachers displayed exceptional performance by scoring over 75 per cent across all three exams, earning them the title of ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ for 2023.

This group includes 162 elementary teachers, 177 subject teachers and 41 higher secondary teachers, as per the education department circular.Furthermore, 55 teachers with high scores have been extended opportunities to pursue higher education abroad, noted department officials. “Recognition, awards and avenues for professional development await all successful teachers, creating a conducive environment for sustained growth and excellence,” said an official.