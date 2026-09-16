Kambur Panchayat Secretary denies caste bias charge in bail plea

However, Rooba denied the charges in a petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the Sessions Judge, Special Court for Trial of Cases under the SC/ST (POA) Act, to consider her bail application and dispose of it on the same day of her surrender.

Rooba alleged that Punitha, the previous secretary of Kambur Panchayat, had instigated the sanitation workers to lodge a complaint against her.

She further alleged that Sasikala developed personal vengeance and animosity towards her after she warned her for not performing her sanitation duties. Hence, Sasikala lodged the complaint with an ulterior motive to cause prejudice to Rooba and jeopardise her career by misusing the provisions of the SC/ST (POA) Act, she alleged.