Allegations against Kambur panchayat secretary false: Villagers

MADURAI: Residents of Kambur on Wednesday (September 9) petitioned Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna, claiming that the allegations of caste discrimination against panchayat secretary Rupa were false.
Rupa was suspended after Melur police registered an FIR against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint lodged by a cleanliness worker, T Sasikala.
The complaint alleged that Rupa had forced her to bring her slippers by hand, humiliated her by referring to her caste and followed a two-tumbler system in the panchayat.
Sasikala also attempted to die by suicide, alleging that local leaders were forcing her to withdraw the complaint.
However, villagers claimed that Sasikala filed the complaint at the instigation of a former panchayat secretary, Vadivel.
They further claimed that people of various communities from six hamlets under Kambur panchayat are living peacefully.
The residents noted that Vadivel was transferred to another panchayat following a complaint submitted against him to the Collector.
Since Rupa joined, Vadivel has allegedly been creating problems for Rupa and other staff, the residents claimed.
The villagers further alleged that people living in Kumbur Colony staged a road blockade on August 19 demanding restoration of drinking water, allegedly at Vadivel’s instigation, and that he was behind the complaint against Rupa.
They urged the Collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issue and drop the action against Rupa. They also demanded action against Vadivel.