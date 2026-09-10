Allegations against Kambur panchayat secretary false: Villagers

Rupa was suspended after Melur police registered an FIR against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint lodged by a cleanliness worker, T Sasikala.

The complaint alleged that Rupa had forced her to bring her slippers by hand, humiliated her by referring to her caste and followed a two-tumbler system in the panchayat.

Sasikala also attempted to die by suicide, alleging that local leaders were forcing her to withdraw the complaint.