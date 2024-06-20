Kamal requests TN govt to set up de-addiction centres to save alcohol addicts

CHENNAI: Urging the state government to take stringent measures to curb hooch sales, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan requested to set up de-addiction centres to save persons addicted to alcohol.

In a social media post, the actor-politician said that the entire state of Tamil Nadu is shocked over the incident as 36 persons have died after consuming hooch.



"I express my condolences to the families and wish persons in hospitals a speedy recovery, " he said.

கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் கள்ளச் சாராயம் குடித்து 36 பேர் உயிரிழந்ததுடன், மேலும் பலர் கவலைக்கிடமாக உள்ள செய்தி தமிழகத்தையே அதிர்ச்சிக்கு உள்ளாக்கியுள்ளது. உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தாருக்கு என்னுடைய ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். சிகிச்சை பெறுவோர் விரைவில் நலமடையை விழைகிறேன்.… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 20, 2024

He added that the government should act with an iron fist against hooch sellers to prevent such incidents in the future. Moreover, de-addiction centres should be opened to save the addicted persons. "It is high time that everyone participates in the war against addiction, " he said.

