Kamal requests TN govt to set up de-addiction centres to save alcohol addicts

He added that the government should act with an iron fist against hooch sellers to prevent such incidents in the future

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jun 2024 1:25 PM GMT
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan 

CHENNAI: Urging the state government to take stringent measures to curb hooch sales, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan requested to set up de-addiction centres to save persons addicted to alcohol.

In a social media post, the actor-politician said that the entire state of Tamil Nadu is shocked over the incident as 36 persons have died after consuming hooch.

"I express my condolences to the families and wish persons in hospitals a speedy recovery, " he said.

He added that the government should act with an iron fist against hooch sellers to prevent such incidents in the future. Moreover, de-addiction centres should be opened to save the addicted persons. "It is high time that everyone participates in the war against addiction, " he said.

DTNEXT Bureau

