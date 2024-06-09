Kamal Hassan congratulates Narendra Modi on third term as India's PM

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Hassan has sent his best wishes to Narendra Modi after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.



In a post on X, Kamal stated, "Nations that harness their greatest strength – their people – shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind!."=

Nations that harness their greatest strength – their people – shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 9, 2024

Also Read:Modi 3.0 new Cabinet HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third time, 72 ministers take oath



Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for a third successive term on Sunday at a grand ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by over 8,000 people including leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region as well as personalities from different fields.



President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi and the 72 new Cabinet ministers.