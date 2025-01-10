Kamal Haasan praises TN govt for opposing UGC directive on VC appointments

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Friday lauded the Tamil Nadu government for its resolution in the state assembly opposing the UGC's directive related to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Thursday ‘unanimously’ adopted a resolution urging the union government to immediately withdraw the ‘unconstitutional’ draft notifications of the UGC on appointing vice-chancellors of universities and measures for maintenance of standards in higher education in the country.

Moving the resolution during the Zero Hour, Chief Minister Stalin said they would “approach the people’s forum and court” if the Centre refused to revoke the draft notifications.

(With inputs from Bureau)