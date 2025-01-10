Roll back UGC's draft regulations: TN Legislative Assembly

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Thursday ‘unanimously’ adopted a resolution urging the union government to immediately withdraw the ‘unconstitutional’ draft notifications of the UGC on appointing vice-chancellors of universities and measures for maintenance of standards in higher education in the country.

Moving the resolution during the Zero Hour, Chief Minister Stalin said they would “approach the people’s forum and court” if the Centre refused to revoke the draft notifications. Members of all parties supported the resolution, adopted ‘unanimously’ by voice vote, as MLAs of the BJP walked out in protest.

The resolution, which received overwhelming support from AIADMK, among all the parties said, “Such acts of the UGC were not only against federalism, the basic principle of the Constitution, but it also seeks to affect the higher education of Tamil Nadu.”

The Assembly also reasoned that the two draft UGC notifications would affect the robust higher education infrastructure built on social justice principles and severely impact the future of TN youth.

Proposing the resolution, Stalin said, “Stumbling blocks were created in the education sector by those who do not like everyone getting educated, everyone securing jobs and everyone walking with their heads high. They are imposing the new National Education Policy to destroy school education. In the pretext of public exams, they seek to detain students and prevent everyone from pursuing education.” Reiterating the deleterious effects of NEET on medical education in the state for years, Stalin said it was the number one test in the country in terms of irregularities like impersonation, question paper leak and evaluation.

Citing the face-off with the Raj Bhavan on the inclusion of the UGC nominee in the search panel for identifying V-Cs, the CM said it was neither fair nor correct to unilaterally entrust more powers to the governor to appoint V-Cs when the issue remains unresolved. Describing as ‘unjust’ the draft UGC guidelines rendering institutions not conforming to its notification as ineligible to take part in its schemes, the CM wondered if the denial of the right to award degrees to institutions was not tantamount to blatant intimidation.