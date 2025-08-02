Kamal Haasan calls for change in social structure to end honour killings 

CHENNAI: Taking a contrasting stand from other DMK allies who are demanding special legislation to curb honour killings, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Friday argued that such crimes are rooted in the social fabric and not merely the result of political inaction.

His remarks set him apart from DMK allies including the Congress, CPM, CPI and VCK, who have renewed their push for a dedicated law following the murder of 27-year-old IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Haasan said, “Honour killings have existed even before Independence. Their foundation lies not just in political parties but in the very structure of our society. Parties may come and go, but society continues.” While unequivocally condemning the recent murder, he appeared to downplay the need for a legislative response, instead pointing to the broader challenge of dismantling caste-based oppression embedded in social norms.

In a post earlier on social media platform X, Haasan had expressed shock over the incident, calling on the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice and awarded the strictest punishment under the law. “This barbaric crime is alarming,” he wrote, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and friends. “All political movements must unite against caste-based atrocities. We must recognise caste as our primary enemy and fight until we bring it to an end.”

Meanwhile, the Congress, Left parties and VCK have all urged the ruling DMK to consider enacting a separate legislation to address honour killings specifically, contending that existing laws have failed to serve as an effective deterrent.

The renewed demand comes amid widespread public outrage over Kavin’s murder, which activists and political leaders have condemned as a caste killing. Despite mounting pressure, the DMK government has so far stood firm on its position. When a CPM legislator raised the issue in the Assembly last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin ruled out the need for a separate law, maintaining that existing legal provisions were sufficient to prosecute such crimes.