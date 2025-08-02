Can’t link honour killings to political inaction, social change key: Kamal

CHENNAI: Taking a contrasting stand from other DMK allies who are demanding special legislation to curb honour killings, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Friday argued that such crimes are rooted in the social fabric and not merely the result of political inaction.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Kamal said, “Honour killings have existed even before Independence. The root cause lies not just in political parties but in the very structure of our society. Parties may come and go, but society continues.” While unequivocally condemning the recent murder of Dalit youth Kavin in Tirunelveli, who was hacked to death for loving a girl from a caste Hindu community, he appeared to downplay the need for a legislative response, instead pointing to the broader challenge of dismantling caste-based oppression embedded in society.

In a post earlier on the social media platform X, Kamal had expressed shock over the incident, calling on the State government to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice and awarded the strictest punishment. “Such a barbaric crime is alarming,” he wrote, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and friends. “All political movements must unite against caste-based atrocities. We must recognise caste as our primary enemy and fight until we bring it to an end.”

His remarks set him apart from DMK allies, including the Congress, CPM, CPI and VCK, who have renewed their push for a dedicated law to stop honour killings.

Despite mounting pressure, the DMK government has so far stood firm on its position. When a CPM legislator raised the issue in the Assembly last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin ruled out the need for a separate law, maintaining that existing legal provisions were sufficient to handle such honour killings.