Kamal Haasan calls for change in social structure to end honour killings 

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Friday reiterated the need to reform the country’s social structure to eradicate honour killings.

Arriving at Chennai airport from Delhi, Haasan addressed reporters, stating, “Honour killings have been happening in our country since before independence. The root cause of this is not just political parties but our social structure, which needs to be changed. Parties come and go, but the country will keep moving forward.”

Reflecting on his parliamentary responsibilities, the MP said, “Now I see a place that we all observed sharply from the outside. I understand the duty and pride that lie in it. This is an important responsibility, and I will perform my duty properly. I cannot reveal now what I am going to say there; once I start speaking, we can discuss it.”