Kamal Haasan, 3 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs in Tamil

    AuthorPTIPTI|25 July 2025 12:02 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-25 06:36:59  )
    RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh being greeted by Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan (Credit: PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Four newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, including actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday took oath as member of the House.

    The other three MPs who took oath were, Rajathi, S R Sivalingam and P Wilson.

    Haasan belongs to the MNM party, while the other three are from DMK.

    All the four members took oath in Tamil.

    On Thursday, six members from Tamil Nadu had retired after completing their terms.


    Newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu: (L to R) P Wilson, Kamal Haasan, Rajathi, S R Sivalingam



