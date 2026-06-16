Kallakurichi woman electrocuted while retrieving clothes, brother-in-law dies trying to save her

CHENNAI: A woman and her brother-in-law were electrocuted after coming into contact with a clothesline that became live due to an electricity leak in Pudupalapattu village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased were identified as Selvi (44) and Ganesan (48). Selvi was the wife of Raju (49), a resident of the village.
According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday (June 14) night when Selvi stepped outside her house during the rain to collect clothes that had been hung out to dry. Unknown to her, electricity had leaked onto the clothesline from a nearby power line.
When she touched the clothesline, Selvi suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed. Her brother-in-law, Ganesan, who witnessed the incident, rushed to rescue her but was also electrocuted after coming into contact with the live wire.
Both were thrown back by the impact of the electric shock and died on the spot, police said.
The Sankarapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.