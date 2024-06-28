Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Premalatha Vijayakanth urges Governor Ravi to take action

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan to discuss the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident, which has claimed 64 lives to date.

She urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

After the meeting, Premalatha addressed the press with the following;

"We have urged the Governor to take decisive action regarding the CBI investigation into the poisonous liquor. Unauthorized Tasmac outlets have been opened to combat illicit liquor. However, how did illicit liquor still find its way into circulation? What measures are being taken by TASMAC moving forward?”

‘It is imperative that administrators and law enforcement officials work together to ensure such lapses do not recur. Our efforts are aimed at eradicating the production of illicit liquor,’ she emphasized.