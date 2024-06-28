Begin typing your search...

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Premalatha Vijayakanth urges Governor Ravi to take action

She urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Jun 2024 8:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-28 08:47:13.0  )
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Premalatha Vijayakanth urges Governor Ravi to take action
X

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth met with Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan to discuss the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident, which has claimed 64 lives to date.

She urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

After the meeting, Premalatha addressed the press with the following;

"We have urged the Governor to take decisive action regarding the CBI investigation into the poisonous liquor. Unauthorized Tasmac outlets have been opened to combat illicit liquor. However, how did illicit liquor still find its way into circulation? What measures are being taken by TASMAC moving forward?”

Also Read:CB-CID to take in 11 accused for questioning in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case

‘It is imperative that administrators and law enforcement officials work together to ensure such lapses do not recur. Our efforts are aimed at eradicating the production of illicit liquor,’ she emphasized.

Kallakurichi Hooch TragedyGovernor RN RaviPremalatha Vijayakanthillicit liquor disputeCBI investigation
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick