CB-CID to take in 11 accused for questioning in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has decided to interrogate 11 suspects in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case which claimed the lives of 64 people in Tamil Nadu over the past week.

The cops have decided to take 11 people for investigation out of the 21 illicit liquor and methanol distributors who were arrested to find out about the methanol distribution and the bigger network involved in the tragedy.

More than 229 people were affected after they consumed illicit liquor on June 18 and 19 around the Karunapuram, Seshasamudram and Madhavacheri areas of Kallakurichi.

Out of the 229, 64 people died and while 88 people were sent home, nearly 78 of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following this, the CB-CID registered a case in connection with the tragedy and arrested 21 people who allegedly mixed methanol in the liquor and distributed it to the victims.

The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody a few days ago.

However, 11 of the accused including Govindaraj, Vijaya, Chinnadurai, Joseph Raj, Madhesh, Gowthan Chand, Sivakumar, Bhansil Lal, Kathiravan, Kannan and Sakthivel would be taken in for another round of investigation by the CB-CID.

“The aim behind this interrogation is to ascertain where they procured the methanol from, who they distributed it to and who are the people involved in this network,” police said.