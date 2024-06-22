Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Police detain BJP workers attempting to protest, Annamalai flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Saturday detained the large number of BJP workers across the State when they attempted to stage protests against the ruling DMK government over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.



The state-wide protest was meant to condemn the ruling DMK government for allegedly failing to contain the illicit arrack.

Scores of BJP members led by state vice president Karu Nagarajan, and VP Duraisamy, who proceeded to stage a protest in Valluvar Kottam here were detained by the city police and they were later let off.



Subsequently, BJP workers who gathered in hundreds in Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli and other districts were detained.



Meanwhile, state BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday flayed the ruling DMK government for detaining his party workers.

"DMK's antidemocratic efforts to silence the voice of opposition parties will not work. We, the BJP will continue to fight until the illegal drug trade including illicit arrack and ganja, which is taking place with the support of DMK, is completely stopped, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

He further urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to act against the Prohibition Minister Muthusamy and sack him from his Cabinet.