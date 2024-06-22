Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victim declared brain dead, spurious liquor toll rises to 55

CHENNAI: One of the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, who was undergoing treatment at JIPMER, Puducherry, was declared brain dead.

According to a Malai Malar report, Periyasamy (40) was undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor that killed more than 50 people. On Saturday, he was declared brain dead by JIPMER doctors.

Including him, the number of people who died after drinking spurious liquor in Kallakurichi has risen to 55.

The senior officials are in Kallakurichi for the past three days and are continuously monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, under fire over the hooch tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the State government would take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakurichi tragedy.