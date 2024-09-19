Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: MHC reserves verdict on petitions seeking CBI probe, not before making damning observations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved the final orders in the batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, as all the parties concluded their submissions. The case was adjourned without mentioning any specific date for the verdict.

Before adjourning the case for final verdict the first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji wondered about the reinstatement of the suspended senior cop in the district. “What is the change of circumstance which pushed the State to reinstate Samay Singh Meena, the former superintendent of police Kallakurichi into the service after he was suspended for inaction in controlling the hooch trade,” the HC wondered.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted the investigation revealed no involvement of the SP in the crime, so he was reinstated into the service. But he confirmed to the court that a departmental probe against him is underway.

The AG also strongly objected to the transfer of the investigation to CBI as it would be meaningless and appealed to allow the CB-CID to continue the probe and file their investigation report.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for one of the petitioners referred to the district-wise arrack case report filed by the State. He submitted that the report revealed that Kallakurichi and its neighbouring districts are highly prone to arrack as several hundreds of cases are being registered every year. “This shows the nexus between the police and the criminals. So, the case should be transferred to an independent agency like CBI to arrest the real culprits,” he added.

After perusing the district-wise report, the bench raised eyebrows on how despite the quantum of cases registered for arrack in the Kallakurichi district every year, no adequate police personnel were deployed to curb the crime. Since all the submissions are completed the bench reserved the final orders.

A batch of petitions moved by AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai, PMK advocate K Balu, AIADMK former MLA A Sridharan, BJP advocate Mohandas and DMDK former legislator Parthasarathy seeking to transfer the probe from the State agency to CBI for speedy and fair investigation is pending before the HC.

The petitioners contended that the local politicians and police are in nexus with criminals running the booze trade, making any probe conducted by the State police untenable and seeking a CBI probe.