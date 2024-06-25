Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Medicines in stock, EPS spreading misinformation, alleges Tamil Nadu Health Minister

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday slammed the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for spreading misinformation regarding medicines being out of stock.

He said that the opposition leader has created unnecessary panic and asked for his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition.

The opposition leader had given a statement that Omeprazole medicine was out of stock in Tamil Nadu and it lacks an antidote for methanol poisoning for the victims of Kallakurichi incident.

Responding to the statement, health minister said that the State health department has an immediate stock of 4.42 crores tablets of Omeprazole, which is an initial drug for treating ulcers. He is confusing 'Omeprazole' with 'Fomepizole, ' which is actually used as an antidote for methanol, " he said.

The minister alleged that Edappadi K Palaniswami ignored the assembly session and did not speak about the issue when he was given the opportunity for the same. He clarified that Fomepizole injection is out of stock in almost every State, but was procured by the government.

"Fomepizole injection is out of stock in most places since it's production has been stopped. However, the Tamil Nadu government has procured and stocked the medicine from the only place in Mumbai. The cost of this Fomepizole injection is Rs.6,700. The medicine is currently available at TNMSC head office, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Chennai, " said Ma Subramanian.

As demanded by the leader of opposition, he said that the Tamil Nadu government is ready for presenting a white paper on it too.

"Edappadi Palaniswami can visit the Government Medical College Hospitals in Salem and Kallakurichi to inquire about the stock status of medicines. He has made people panic by giving false information while we are acting in a transparent manner and public knows about it. He should resign for spreading such misinformation, " said Ma Subramanian.

The minister said that Dr Ravivarman, director of the National Commission for the underprivileged visited the hospitals and met the families of hooch tragedy victims.

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed the best doctors and is providing proper medical services to the victims of the Kallakurichi incident, Ma Su added.