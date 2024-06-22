Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Man runs away from hospital, dies a day later

CHENNAI: A man who escaped from Kallakurichi government hospital where he was undergoing treatment after consuming the spurious liquor that killed more than 50 people was found dead a day later on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Subramani from Seshasamuthiram was one of the dozens of people who drank methanol mixed arrack that led to the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi. While undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi government hospital, he escaped from there on Friday.

After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the police were searching for him. On Saturday, it was found that Subramanian died of health complications arising from drinking the hooch.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that nearly 50 people died after consuming liquor containing methanol in Kallakurichi district.

"Till now, 185 people have been admitted to Kallakurichi hospital; JIPMER, Puducherry; Salem Government Hospital; and Villuppuram Government Hospital. Till now, 50 people have died. The senior officials are in Kallakurichi for the past three days and are continuously monitoring the situation," the minister said.

Meanwhile, under fire over the hooch tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the State government would take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakurichi tragedy.