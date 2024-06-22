Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: If charges proven, DMK MLAs will quit, says Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: State law minister S Regupathy on Saturday said that the two DMK MLAs accused by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy are ready to face any action and quit if the charges against them are proven.

Briefing media persons at the state secretariat, Regupathy faulted the AIADMK of deliberately raking, demanding a discussion during the Question Hour in the House and said, "Our MLAs have said that they are ready to subject themselves to any action if the allegations (against them) are proven. EPS has named two of our MLAs. They are ready. They have said that they are not linked to the bootleggers. They have offered to quit their MLA posts if the allegations against them are proven. They have announced that they would move defamation suits otherwise."

CBI not necessary

Asked why the government was not ready for the CBI probe, the law minister said, "Why CBI? Many incidents have happened in the past. Did they order a CBI probe when an incident happened in Panruti? Did they committee a judicial commission? We have ordered CBCID and commission immediately? Why do we need a CBI probe in that?"

Reminded about the DMK demanding CBI probe into the Sathankulam double custodial murder, the minister said that Edappadi Palaniswami attempted to cover it up. The then CM issued a statement claiming that Phenix died of asphyxiation and Jebaraj died due to illness. We demanded a CBI and judicial probe because the CM tried to cover up double death. We are not hiding anything now. We are transparent. Hence, a CBI probe is not necessary."