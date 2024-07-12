Begin typing your search...

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Governor Ravi gives nod for Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act Amendment

This amended Act enhances punishment term to a maximum of 10 years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for offences like brewing and sale of liquor.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 July 2024 10:52 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday gave nod for the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, which was amended recently in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA), after a hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi claimed the lives of 66 people.

The amendment was moved by the State Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy in the House on June 29.

Governor RN RaviKallakurichi hooch tragedyIllicit LiquorTamil Nadu Prohibition Act
DTNEXT Bureau

