Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Governor Ravi gives nod for Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act Amendment

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday gave nod for the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, which was amended recently in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA), after a hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi claimed the lives of 66 people.

This amended Act enhances punishment term to a maximum of 10 years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for offences like brewing and sale of liquor.

The amendment was moved by the State Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy in the House on June 29.